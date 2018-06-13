× Court docs: Argument over YouTube video, electric bill leads 19-year-old to stab brother in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. – A 19-year-old told police he stabbed his brother while they argued over a YouTube video and the electric bill.

According to court documents, Muncie police were dispatched to a reported stabbing Monday night at a home in the 1900 block of Kathy Drive.

Officers discovered that Kevin McCallister had been stabbed. He lives in the home with his brothers, Phoenix Hile and Randall McCallister.

Kevin McCallister told investigators that he and his brother, Hile, were arguing about a YouTube video. He then said he threatened to turn off the electric box and told his brother that they “would throw hands” if he tried to turn it back on, court documents said.

The argument led to a fight in which McCallister said he thought Hile punched him in the stomach. However, he realized he’d been stabbed and saw he was bleeding. Before that, he said his brother threatened to kill him, head-butted him and punched him.

Hile then left the home; officers found him walking nearby shortly after the stabbing was reported. Hile told police he knew why they were there.

Hile’s recollection of the events mirrored that of his brother’s. He told police they argued over a YouTube video and that his brother threatened to turn off the electricity and “throw hands” if Hile turned it back on.

He admitted he’d threatened to kill his brother and then head-butted and punched him. He told police he’d grabbed the knife simply to intimidate him and said he “didn’t mean” to stab him. Like McCallister, he didn’t realize he’d wounded his brother until he saw blood.

Investigators found blood in the yard, on the sidewalk, by the front door and in the living room.

Hile was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with serious bodily injury and battery with a deadly weapon.