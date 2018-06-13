Colts, Westfield officials announce fan schedule for training camp at Grand Park

Above: Live video.

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts have released their training camp schedule for 2018.

The Colts will call the Grand Park Sport Campus home for training camp in 2018. Previously, the team has held camp at Anderson University and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Camp will kick off on Wednesday, July 25. The Colts will have their first practice on Thursday, July 26, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fans will also be able to enjoy Colts City from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Other highlights include Kids Day on Saturday, July 28, BBQ Bash Night on Sunday, July 29, Sunrise Yoga on Thursday, Aug. 2, a night practice on Friday, Aug. 3, Community Day on Sunday, Aug. 5, Armed Forces day on Saturday, Aug. 11, and the final night practice on Tuesday, Aug. 14. The Colts will break camp on Aug. 18 after a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens.

Last year, Westfield and the Colts announced a 10-year partnership to hold camp at Grand Park, the city’s sprawling 400-acre sports complex. This will mark the inaugural year for Colts training camp at the location.

The Colts held camp last year at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, a location that limited fan access due to space and parking limitations. The team says Grand Park will provide an enhanced and more accessible fan experience.