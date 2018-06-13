× Colored car lights banned starting July 1 under new state law

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Say goodbye to colorful headlights.

An Indiana law passed during this year’s legislative session requires Indiana drivers to have white or amber headlights. The law, Senate Enrolled Act 266, goes into effect July 1. Gov. Eric Holcomb signed it into law in March.

That means other colors of lights—like red, blue, green, etc.—aren’t allowed on the front of vehicles. The new law also mandates that stop lamps/taillights on a vehicle must be red and backup lights need to be white or amber.

Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police tweeted about the new rules Tuesday and said the law means lights around license plates must be white:

🔴New Law Effective July 1🔴 Headlights and other lamps on the front of vehicles MUST be white or amber. No more colored lights. 🚫Blue, Green, Red, etc. Stop lamps and or taillights MUST be red🔴. License plate light MUST be white. Backup light MUST be white or amber. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) June 12, 2018

In response to questions about the law, Ringle tweeted that the current law on headlights and taillights was “outdated” and had “a few loopholes.”

The law doesn’t apply to certain vehicles, like buses and those used by emergency responders.

Here’s the relevant portion from the digest of the new law:

Specifies that head lamps on motor vehicles, motorcycles, and motor driven cycles may display only white or amber light. Requires that motor vehicles except for motorcycles, motor vehicles manufactured before January 1, 1956, and motor driven cycles must be equipped with two stoplights. Specifies that: (1) stop lamps on the rear of a vehicle must be red; and (2) signal lamps on the rear of a vehicle must display only red or amber light or any shade of color between red and amber. Specifies that signal lamps showing to the front of a vehicle must display only white or amber light or any shade of color between white and amber.

You can learn more about the law here.