Brief storm chance then gorgeous Wednesday afternoon

Looks like a perfect forecast for the Indians game at Victory Field tonight! Low 80s and sunshine at game time.

A cold front will slide through Indiana today but it's not the air temperatures that will be impacted. We'll have a brief storm chance between about 11am-3pm but not expecting more than a tenth of an inch of rain.

After the front exits this afternoon, the dew points will plummet! We'll be so much drier and more comfortable this afternoon and evening. Dinner outside, anyone?

Dew point tells us how much moisture is in the air and it's really high this morning so we feel pretty muggy.

After the cold front exits, though, moisture levels plummet and we get super comfortable for dinnertime.

Brief storm could pop up between 11am-3pm but not expecting this to be a big problem. If you're bringing a lunch today, don't bother with an umbrella.

Drying out in time for ZZ Top and the Indians game Wednesday night.

Thursday will be gorgeous! Get the kids outdoors! Plan a BBQ! Whatever you want; just enjoy it!

Heat pours in for Father's Day Weekend.