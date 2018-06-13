Bartholomew County road washed away by storms

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A wave of thunderstorms Wednesday south of Indianapolis caused damage, including knocking out part of a county road.

On Wednesday evening, Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers posted that part of the roadway in the 700 block of W 550 S has been washed away.

That’s between 100 W and 150 W near the Bartholomew County Shrine Club.

Myers said the roadway will remain closed until repairs can be made.

A severe thunderstorm warning in the county expired at 6:30 p.m., around seven minutes before this photo was taken.

 

