6 taken to hospital after head-on crash in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind.– Several people were injured in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Hendricks County.

The crash occurred near East County Road 800 South and South County Road 975 East after 3 p.m. Police say the crash involved a pickup truck and a semi.

The driver of the truck was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, and the five people inside the SUV were transported to IU Health West Hospital. Officials did not say what condition the injured people were in.

