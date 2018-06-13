× 19-year-old Indy teen dies while rock climbing in Wyoming

RAWLINS, Wyo. — A 19-year-old Indiana man has died after reportedly falling from rocks while climbing with a friend in southern Wyoming.

The Rawlins Daily Times reports that Carbon County Coroner Paul Zamora identified the victim as Justin Siler, of Indianapolis.

Zamora says the incident occurred about 8 p.m. Sunday at the French Creek Campground about 18 miles (29 kilometers) northeast of Riverside.

He says Siler recently has been living in the Saratoga area while working a seasonal job.

Sheriff Archie Roybal declined to release information as to the direct cause of the death, but he said there was no evidence of foul play.