Warmer for Tuesday; few storms still possible

Dress for summer today because it'll be warmer than yesterday. Also, grab an umbrella. It won't be a washout like we had on Sunday but a few storms could slow you down just a bit. We did have a few showers overnight that left the pavement wet for the drive in.

Temperatures are starting off a lot like Monday in the 60s but we'll warm a bit faster, topping off in the mid 80s.

Most of today will be dry but keep an eye to the sky because a few storms are possible.

Like Monday's Indians game, we'll have the lingering chance for rain but it shouldn't be enough to stop the game entirely.

Models have been trying to keep a fleeting chance for a brief shower on Wednesday morning but I think the odds are low enough to call it dry on Wednesday. Thursday looks even better with sunshine returning to Central Indiana as high pressure fights its way back into control.