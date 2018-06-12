Two fronts will soon bring change to central Indiana weather

Posted 4:47 pm, June 12, 2018, by , Updated at 05:27PM, June 12, 2018

Our weather will go back and forth over the next four days.

Heavy rain has caused flash flooding over the southwest corner of the state.

A cold front will move across the state Wednesday and bring a chance for a few widely scattered showers. Less than a quarter inch of rain is likely.

Behind the front we’ll have sunny skies and lower humidity Thursday.

A warm front will lift north of the state Friday and bring a chance for morning t-storms.

We’ll have warmer weather this weekend with highs in the 90s.

A Flash Flood Watch continues overnight.

We still have a rainfall deficit.

So far we’ve had 6, 90-degree days this year.

We’ll have a chance for rain Wednesday.

Expect a dry, less humid day on Thursday.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms Friday morning.

Warmer weather is likely for Friday evening.

Expect a dry weekend.

Temperatures will be in the 90s this weekend.

