Two fronts will soon bring change to central Indiana weather

Our weather will go back and forth over the next four days.

Heavy rain has caused flash flooding over the southwest corner of the state.

A cold front will move across the state Wednesday and bring a chance for a few widely scattered showers. Less than a quarter inch of rain is likely.

Behind the front we’ll have sunny skies and lower humidity Thursday.

A warm front will lift north of the state Friday and bring a chance for morning t-storms.

We’ll have warmer weather this weekend with highs in the 90s.

A Flash Flood Watch continues overnight.

We still have a rainfall deficit.

So far we’ve had 6, 90-degree days this year.

