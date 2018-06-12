× Several safety enhancements to be made at Noblesville Schools following shooting

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Noblesville Schools says it will be making several safety enhancements following the recent shooting at West Middle School that injured a 13-year-old student and a teacher.

The school district said Tuesday that initial recommendations are the direct result of a continuous improvement safety review officials were pursuing prior to the shooting. More recommendations may follow.

While the district says specific details of safety plans cannot be shared publicly, the initial recommendations generally include:

Elimination of all portable classrooms

Additional school resource officers

Enhanced facility structures

Increased facility lockdown tools

Additional surveillance equipment

Classroom barricading products

School parking lot access control

Additional technology for increased safety communications

Additional counseling staff and mental health supports

CBS4 recently highlighted the dangers of portable classrooms, which are trailers used to house students when there’s not enough space in schools. A local parent group called S.O.S (Saving Our Students) Noblesville had been pushing for officials to ditch the problematic practice.

Noblesville Schools says funding is already in place for some of the initial safety enhancements. The school corporation is also exploring other funding options through state and federal resources and may ask the community to support a referendum this November to provide additional funding for safety initiatives and teacher compensation.

“We are pleased that we are able to address community concerns by eliminating portable classrooms and adding safety enhancements to our already comprehensive list of safety measures,” said Dr. Beth Niedermeyer, superintendent of Noblesville Schools. “Beginning in the 2018-19 school year, Noblesville Schools will have a trained police officer in every school. We are so appreciative of the Noblesville Police Department for agreeing to share the cost of additional school resource officers."

The district will host several initiatives this summer as it continues to evaluate further ways to strengthen safety. A Community Safety Summit and a Safety Panel with law enforcement will be scheduled soon.

“Safety in today’s world is a complex issue and there are no easy answers,” said Dr. Niedermeyer. “We are committed to working together with law enforcement, community leaders, parents and the overall community to best protect students. We will be purposeful in our approach to safety enhancements and will make decisions based on what experts recommend.”

The district says the enhancements will be formally announced at a school board meeting starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. CBS4 will stream that event online.