Rescue crews free Carmel construction worker buried in collapsed hole

Posted 9:43 am, June 12, 2018, by , Updated at 10:27AM, June 12, 2018

Photo of the construction site where a man became trapped in a collapsed hole on June 12, 2018

CARMEL, Ind. – Rescue crews freed a man at a Carmel construction site who became trapped when a dirt wall collapsed on Tuesday morning.

The Carmel Fire Department responded to a construction site at 13025 Horbeck Street near Town Road and Main Street around 9:15 a.m. An excavating project was being done on a house.

Crews were laying concrete when a dirt wall collapsed, trapping the worker. The Carmel Fire Department says the dirt never went above his head.

A trench rescue team from Westfield was called to the scene, and they were able to free the man. He was transported to a trauma center with some broken bones, but he is expected to be okay.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s