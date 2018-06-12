Raccoon scales Minnesota skyscraper, captivating anxious viewers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A raccoon’s journey up the side of a St. Paul, Minnesota skyscraper Tuesday caught the interest of onlookers and may others on social media.
Dubbed #mprraccoon by Minnesota Public Radio, the animal was first spotted Tuesday morning just a few stories off the ground – then it started to climb.
The furry critter’s ascent up the UBS Tower, as it clung only to the building’s rough exterior more than 20 stories above the ground, started to stress people out on Twitter.
As it continued it’s journey skyward, people began posting images of the raccoon’s progress:
According to Minnesota Public Radio, the raccoon was first spotted on a small ledge of a nearby building, where it huddled all day and night. A maintenance crew tried to offer it an escape route, but the creature – that likely hasn’t had water or food for two days – fled to another building and finally to the UBS skyscraper.
The windows of the UBS Tower don’t open, so at this point animal control authorities hope it keeps going to the roof where it can be rescued in a live trap, according to WCCO.