LIVE STREAM: Security changes discussed at Noblesville school board meeting

IMPD asks community to help find suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed woman near UIndy

Posted 8:34 pm, June 12, 2018, by

Omar Lopez

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A warrant has been issued for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman walking her bicycle near the University of Indianapolis.

Police say 20-year-old Omar Lopez is wanted in connection with the incident that took place at Shelby St. and Standish Ave. Friday.

The victim has been identified as Annastaisha Leslie Sandlin. Relatives believe the 50-year-old was walking her bike home from a friend’s place when she was struck.

Police say the vehicle the struck Sandlin, a small silver SUV, fled southbound then westbound on National Ave. The vehicle was found abandoned at Madison and Bacon, just east.

A man who witnessed the crash followed the striking vehicle and captured the pursuit on camera. He says he cornered the driver, but he got away when he climbed a barbed wire fence.

The warrant issued for Lopez is for leaving the scene of an accident causing death to a person.

Anyone with information regarding Lopez or the incident is asked to call Det. Olson at 317-327-6557. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s