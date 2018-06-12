IMPD arrests two people after rifle stolen from Greenfield police car

Posted 9:14 am, June 12, 2018, by , Updated at 09:29AM, June 12, 2018

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Police in Indianapolis arrested two people accused of stealing a Greenfield officer’s patrol rifle.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, someone broke into an officer’s marked patrol car Sunday night while it was parked outside the officer’s home.

Police say the suspects stole the rifle and a 30 round magazine.

Greenfield Police Department Lt. Randy Ratliff told the IndyStar they believe the car was unlocked because there were no signs of broken windows or other forced entry.

The rifle was recovered by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department during a traffic stop, and two people were arrested. Greenfield police say the investigation is ongoing.

