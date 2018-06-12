Grieving mother warning about laced oxycodone pills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A new deadly drug is being sold on the streets in Central Indiana. Users think they’re buying oxycodone from a dealer, but the pill they purchase could be laced with a deadly ingredient.

DEA agents tell CBS 4 in recent months they’ve seen prescription pills laced with fentanyl or carfentanil. Rachel Totire knows the tainted drugs are around because she says that’s what killed her daughter.

“You think ‘oh I won’t happen to me, it won’t happen to me.’ It does and it’s happening every day, every day. It’s heartbreaking. Heartbreaking.” explains Rachel Totire, victim’s mother.

On March 8, 2018, Totire lost her 24-year-old daughter. Torrie Hardin-Walsh was a mother of three boys. The youngest was just 3 months old when she died.

“It’s terrifying. Words can’t even describe,” explains Totire.

Totire found her daughter after she took her final hit.

“It’s sad. It’s tiring and I never thought I would be in the position where I would try to revive my own child,” explains Totire.

Totire admits her daughter struggled and her drug of choice was oxycodone. Toxicology reports show bottles of the pills were found next to her and carfentanil was found in her system. Carfentanil is an elephant tranquilizer, 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

“It makes me angry because they’re getting away with it,” explains Totire.

The little blue pills look like just another high. By the appearance, users can’t tell if it’s been laced with a deadly dose of another drug.

“They don’t know. They think they’re getting oxycodone and they’re in the act of addiction and they don’t know. They just get it and they end up dying,” explains Rachel Totire, victim’s mother.

This mother refuses to let her daughter be known as just another deadly overdose, so she fights through the pain and continues to tell Torrie’s story.

“I’m trying one person at a time. I couldn’t save mine but I can try to help save the next one,” explains Totire.

DEA agents say it’s not only laced oxycodone being sold on the streets. They’ve also seen other prescription pills like Xanax laced as well.