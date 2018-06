Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD, Ind. – The Greenfield Police Department wants the community to help identify persons of interest caught on camera.

A resident of the Sweetwater Farms neighborhood shared surveillance video with the department that was captured early last Friday.

Officers say the individuals in the video may have been involved in several vehicle thefts reported in the area over the weekend.

Anyone who recognizes or knows the individuals is asked to call 317-325-1280.