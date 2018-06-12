Colts’ Andrew Luck throws publicly for first time since October

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- As the Colts opened mini camp Tuesday, quarterback Andrew Luck was seen throwing for the first time in months.
He last threw in October and was later shut down and put on season-ending injured reserve two weeks later.
Luck has been working out at the Colts Complex since April, rehabbing his surgically repaired right shoulder. The franchise quarterback had surgery more than 16 months ago and missed the entire 2017 season. He spent the last month of the season rehabbing in Europe.
Luck has been throwing different weighted balls for some time now, but today was the first time we've seen him do it publicly. The ball thrown at camp may have been a college ball instead of an NFL ball.
The mini camp will continue through this week, then the team will break for the summer and return for training camp.
Players and coaches are expected to meet with the media at 3:15 p.m. following practice.