Cicero police searching for bank robbery suspect

CICERO, Ind. – Cicero police are asking the public to help locate a bank robbery suspect.

Officers say the male in his late 20s to early 30s robbed the Key Bank in the 100 block of S. Peru St. shortly before 2:19 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect is said to be about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a blue hoodie, baseball cap and sunglasses at the time of the crime.

Police say the suspect did not display a gun. He was last seen fleeing westbound from the location on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton County communications at 317-773-1282.

Captain Doug Grishaw is investigating the case in cooperation with other local and federal agencies.