Savor Midtown kicks off with two weeks of value-priced menus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Looking to try out new food at a great price? The inaugural Savor Midtown begins today, where restaurants around Broad Ripple will offer discounted, three-course meals.

During Savor Midtown, diners have the opportunity to explore popular restaurants in Broad Ripple and southern Broad Ripple (So Bro) through Sunday, June 24. During the two-week event, more than ten area restaurants will provide three-course menus at a discounted price.

Check out some of the participating restaurants:

Ambrosia Restaurant

Sunday – Thursday: 5 – 10 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 5 – 11 p.m.

Big Lug Canteen

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Binkley’s Kitchen

Sunday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. (Menu available on after 5 p.m.)

Delicia

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., 4 – 9 p.m.

Monday – Thursday: 4 – 10 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 4 – 11 p.m.

Diavola

Sunday & Monday: 5 – 9 p.m.

Tuesday – Saturday: 5 – 10 p.m.

The Jazz Kitchen

Sunday: 5 – 10 p.m.

Monday – Wednesday: 5 – 11 p.m.

Thursday: 5 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Friday & Saturday: 5 p.m. – Midnight

Meridian Restaurant & Bar

Sunday: 4 – 9 p.m.

Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Moe and Johnny’s

Sunday: 1 p.m. – Midnight

Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – Midnight

The NOOK by Northside

Sunday and Monday: Closed

Tuesday- Thursday: 5 – 9 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 5 – 10 p.m.

The Northside Social

Sunday: Closed

Monday – Thursday: 4 – 10 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 4 – 11 p.m.

Open Society Public House

Sunday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday – Thursday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Ramen Ray

Monday – Thursday: 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., 5 – 8:30 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., 5 – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sahm’s Ale House, Monon

Sunday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sahm’s Place

Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – Midnight

Saturday: 10 a.m. – Midnight

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Ukiyo

Tuesday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 5 – 10 p.m.

The Vanguard

Monday: Closed

Tuesday- Thursday: 5 – 10 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Sunday: 5 – 9 p.m.

