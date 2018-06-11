× Pacers host former Butler standout Tyler Wideman for pre-draft workout

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tyler Wideman got the chance to prove his worth to the Pacers Monday morning, working out for coaches and front office members at the team’s practice facility.

“I can do all the little things that may not show up on the stat sheet,” said Wideman after the workout. “Always a great teammate. Pretty much whatever the team needs done.”

Most of Wideman’s stats at Butler weren’t eye-popping. He averaged 9.5 points and 5.1 rebounds his senior season, but one stat in particular was very impressive. Wideman finished his college career as the Bulldogs’ all-time leader in field goal percentage (62.3%), and is proving to NBA coaches he can score away from the basket as well.

“They’re surprised that I can shoot the ball,” said Wideman, on NBA coaches’ reactions to his workouts. “I didn’t do it at school, so that’s a shock to everybody.”

Wideman isn’t exactly a constant on NBA mock draft boards. In fact, I haven’t seen him on a single one, but it would mean the world to him to play with the Pacers and continue his career in central Indiana.

“I went to high school in Indiana (Lake Central), then college (Butler), and to play pro would be really cool,” said Wideman.

The NBA Draft goes off Thursday, June 21 at 7:00 p.m. from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.