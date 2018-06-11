× Noblesville West Middle School shooting suspect to appear in court this morning

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The 13-year-old accused of shooting a student and teacher at Noblesville West Middle School last month will be in court this morning.

We expect to learn the formal charges the teen will face as well as when his trial will be held.

The teen, who CBS4 is not identifying because he is a juvenile, is accused of opening fire in a classroom at Noblesville West Middle School on May 25, striking 13-year-old student Ella Whistler and teacher Jason Seaman. Both victims survived.

Hamilton County Prosecutor D. Lee Buckingham said in a statement last week that the 13-year-old would have faced 11 counts, including attempted murder, if he were an adult.

However, under current Indiana law, a child 13 years of age can only be waived to adult court if the attempt to murder an individual is successful. Prosecutors say the suspect was in possession of a .22 caliber gun, a .45 caliber gun and a knife at the time of the attack.

The teen will be in court at 8:30. We will have crew inside the courtroom and will provide updates as they become available.