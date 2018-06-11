More rain, storms set for Monday around central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's always notable when it actually rains all day and that's exactly what happened on Sunday. We landed in the record books as the second rainiest June 10th for Indianapolis.

There was a bit of a range for rain totals across the area but everyone did get some rain--a switch from the pattern of last week.

With more rain spreading in Monday morning, flash flood watches are set for Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin, & Sullivan counties. A flash flood warning is now in place for Sullivan County as well. The ground is now saturated so any additional rain could pile up quickly.

Highs today will be in the upper 70s or low 80s.

There will be a few dry hours today though it won't completely clear up. Scattered to isolated showers and storms are in the picture for the entirety of Monday.

Rain totals will overall be lower than yesterday; mainly between a quarter and a half inch of rain.

A few more storms are expected on Tuesday but most of Wednesday and Thursday will be dry.