× Lawrence shooting leaves 16-year-old boy wounded

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Lawrence Monday evening.

Police were dispatched to the scene in the 4800 block of Leone Dr. shortly after 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. Police say the juvenile was then transported to Riley Hospital for Children in “good” condition.

There is no known suspect at this point and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

At this point, officers have not connected this incident to Saturday’s shooting at a birthday party that left a handful of teenagers wounded. A 14-year-old suspect has been taken into custody in that case.