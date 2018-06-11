× Heavy rain slices central Indiana’s rainfall deficit

After six weeks of dry weather up to six inches of rain fell across western Indiana this weekend. In Indianapolis, three days of soaking rain has cut our hefty rainfall deficit in half.

We’ll keep a daily chance for scattered t-storms in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Although we’ll have several chances for rain highs will be in the 80s this week.

A warm front will lift north of the state Friday.

Expect highs in the 90s this weekend.

The past weekend was wet and stormy.

Isolated storms are possible Tuesday.

Isolated storms are possible Wednesday.

We’ll have lower humidity Thursday.

