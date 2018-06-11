Federal gun charges sought in deaths of Deputy Jacob Pickett, Officer Rob Pitts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Federal authorities will hold a news conference Monday regarding the deaths of Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett and Terre Haute Officer Rob Pitts.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, United States Attorney Josh Minkler will announce federal charges against three individuals who are alleged to have illegally purchased firearms that were used to kill both Pickett and Pitts.

Officials from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Terre Haute Police Department, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, United States Marshal’s Service and ATF will join Minkler for the announcement.

Pickett was shot and killed on March 2 following a pursuit in Boone County. Pitts was killed in a shootout in May while investigating a homicide.

The Boone County prosecutor plans to seek the death penalty against 21-year-old Anthony Baumgardt, who’s charged in Pickett’s death. Christopher Wolfe, who fatally shot Pitts, was killed after exchanging gunfire with officers in May.

According to the FBI, 93 officers were killed in the line of duty last year. Of those deaths, 47 were attributed to accidents, such as car crashes, while 46 were due to an intentional act, such as an officer being shot.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. in downtown Indianapolis. We will livestream it on CBS4Indy.com, the CBS4 app and the station’s Facebook page.