Contractor developing plan that could add tolls to Indiana interstates, including within I-465 loop

A strategic plan that could clear the way for Indiana to add tolls to its interstate highways, including inside the I-465 loop in Indianapolis, is being developed by a state contractor.

The state just signed a $9.6 million contract with HNTB Indiana Inc. to study the impact of tolling and provide project planning if the state chooses to move forward with tolling

The administration of Gov. Eric Holcomb is required to study tolling under the road-funding plan lawmakers passed in 2017 but hasn’t officially decided to impose the fees on motorists.

Under the law, Holcomb also is permitted to draft a strategic plan “if the governor determines that tolling is the best means of achieving major interstate system improvements in Indiana.”

