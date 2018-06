× You can get a free taco from Taco Bell on Wednesday thanks to Warriors win

Taco Bell will give out free Doritos Locos Tacos on Wednesday, June 13.

It’s part of the fast food chain’s “steal a game, steal a taco” promotion.

Since the Golden State Warriors stole a game by defeating the Cavaliers in Cleveland last week, free tacos will be available at locations around the country from 2 to 6 p.m.

The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. 🎉 That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.

Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/hnOaSIXAhX — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2018

No purchase is required, but patrons are limited to one free taco.

Learn more about the promotion here.