Shooting at teen's birthday party leaves four injured, one in critical condition

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police say four people are injured, at least one in critical condition, following a shooting at a teenager’s birthday party being hosted at a Lions Club Saturday night.

Lawrence PD received a report of shots fired just after 10:30 p.m. at the 4700 block of North Richardt Avenue. That’s near East 46th Street, just outside I-465.

At least four teens were struck when someone opened fire outside the club, which is also near a fire department.

Two of the teens were taken to Riley Hospital for Children’s. One of them is in critical condition.

It’s unclear if the shooting was targeted or whether the shooter(s) were a guest at the party.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.