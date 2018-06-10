× Police arrest 26 following protest at Health and Human Services Secretary Azar’s home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – 26 people were arrested Sunday on the north side after protesters targeted the home of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

IMPD says at around 7:40 a.m. Sunday, demonstrators from ADAPT, a national advocacy group for the disabled, showed up to Azar’s home in Meridian Hills and refused to leave. Authorities say the protesters were given several warnings before they were arrested and taken to Marion County Jail.

Azar is a former president at Eli Lilly and is currently the United States Health and Human Services Secretary after being sworn in by VP Pence on Jan. 29.

The protesters told IndyStar they arrived at the home around 6 a.m. and would remain there until either Azar took action to have the shock devices banned, or until they were forcibly removed.

They were there because they said shock devices are used on disabled patients at the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center in Massachusetts and the Food and Drug Administration has stalled on rules on that would end the practice.

No mug shots are available at this time.