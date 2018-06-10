LIVE BLOG: Severe weather moving through central Indiana Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Storms have been moving through central Indiana today.
There is a potential for severe weather along with the heavy rain throughout the day.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of central Indiana, including Indianapolis, until 9 p.m.
The storms have been prompting Tornado Warnings in various counties.
Follow our live blog to stay up to date with the latest information from The Weather Authority.
Downed trees are causing some traffic problems in Hendricks County. Police say the northbound lane of SR 39 has been blocked at Old North Salem Road. https://t.co/hfxfTD4Ape
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) June 10, 2018
RADAR UPDATE: 50mph wind gust detected by radar near Harding St and 465 on southwest side of #Indy. Moving towards @uindy. #INwx pic.twitter.com/5cWcd83U3V
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) June 10, 2018
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING in effect in Marion, Brown, Greene, Johnson, Monroe, Morgan and Owen counties until 6 p.m. https://t.co/aa1SVfQVFE https://t.co/Bhd8PlJmkM
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) June 10, 2018
A possible funnel cloud was spotted on SR 36 west of Heritage Lake and east of Bainbridge, according to Putnam County EMA. The Tornado Warning has now expired. #INwx
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) June 10, 2018
LIVE STREAM: @johndissauer is providing an update over the storms that have prompted TORNADO WARNINGS in Hendricks and Puntam counties until 5:15 p.m. https://t.co/aa1SVfQVFE
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) June 10, 2018
ALERT: A TORNADO WARNING has been issued for Hendricks County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/oHoy5JyzVu
— Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) June 10, 2018
#BREAKING: TORNADO WARNING issued for Hendricks, Putnam counties until 5:15 p.m. https://t.co/aa1SVfQVFE pic.twitter.com/DJauI8brRY
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) June 10, 2018
STORM REPORT: An estimated 60 mph wind was reported 2-miles north of Indiana State University at 4:32pm. #INwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) June 10, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Warning for Putnam County in IN until 5:15pm EDT. #inwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) June 10, 2018
STORM TRACK: Continuing to track tornado warned storm to the ESE at 50mph. Should arrive in Russell at 4:39pm.
At this time there is no confirmation of a tornado. The warning is based off radar data. #INwx pic.twitter.com/qAuCqkgFmT
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) June 10, 2018
TORNADO WARNING in effect in Putnam, Parke counties until 4:45 p.m. https://t.co/aa1SVfQVFE pic.twitter.com/ztGilv17Ze
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) June 10, 2018
UPDATE: Tornado Warning has canceled for Vermillion County. #INwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) June 10, 2018
STORM TRACK: Storm capable of producing a tornado is moving SE at 50 mph. Arrives in Rockville at 4:24pm. #INwx pic.twitter.com/H9dTg3ADDt
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) June 10, 2018
TORNADO WARNING issued for Parke, Vermillion counties until 4:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/8sGtHMQNj9
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) June 10, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Montgomery and Parke County in IN until 4:30pm EDT. #inwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) June 10, 2018
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of central Indiana, including Indianapolis, until 9 p.m. #INwx https://t.co/aa1SVfQVFE pic.twitter.com/z2ulqWkATt
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) June 10, 2018
Going out on a limb…. think it is safe to say we aren’t going to reach my forecast high today in #Indy – 89°. ☔️ 🌧 #INwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) June 10, 2018
Also joint the 1” rainfall club today is Lafayette – 1.54” and Frankfort – 1.06”. Greencastle is close at 0.93”. #INwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) June 10, 2018
#Indianapolis is now up to 1.04” of rain for the day. That’s the highest one-day rain total in over two month.
Heck, we’re just 0.38” from surpassing the entire month of May’s rainfall. #INwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) June 10, 2018
GUARDIAN RADAR (1:04 PM) – Still tracking non-severe storms at this hour. #INwx @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority pic.twitter.com/u4oKBJnlPB
— Amber Hardwick (@AHardwickWx) June 10, 2018
GUARDIAN RADAR: Strong storms moving through Warren and Fountain counties right now. Tracking SE at 60 MPH. >> Stay Wx Aware Today! @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority #INwx pic.twitter.com/k4kiIcEtMt
— Amber Hardwick (@AHardwickWx) June 10, 2018
If you’re not up already this Sunday morning, you may be soon. This rain is LOUD 🌧🌧 pic.twitter.com/2zvl25NcGQ
— Alexa Green (@AlexaGreenNews) June 10, 2018
Line of storms continues to march southeast approx 40 mph. Heavy rain possible. 0.70” of rain fell from line in Lafayette. #INwx pic.twitter.com/oWp3xPyHCG
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) June 10, 2018
