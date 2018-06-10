Lightning strike sparks Zionsville house fire

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – Fire officials say a lightning strike caused a house fire in Zionsville Sunday morning.

It happened in the 4100 block of Fieldmaster Dr. Firefighters were called to the scene at about 8:39 a.m.

When crews arrived, they say they saw smoke and flames coming from the roof of the two-story house.

Crews then made an aggressive interior attack to bring the fire under control.

One resident was home at the time, but wasn’t injured.

Preliminary damage estimates for the home and contents may reach as high as $50,000, according to fire officials.

