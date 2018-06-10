Indiana soap shop attempts to break record for world’s largest bath bomb

GAS CITY, Ind. – Things got a bit fizzy in Gas City when a local soap shop attempted to break the record for the world’s largest bath bomb.

People gathered at Mama Pearson’s Soaporium on Sunday to witness the bath bomb detonate in an above-ground pool.

Owners of the shop say they went through a 15 week process to apply to Guinness World Records and were approved in May.

Since then, they’ve been formulating the best way to make it happen. They made a test bomb that came in a little over 150 pounds a little over a week ago.

The final product reportedly came out at a whopping 198.64 pounds.

When it came time to send off the bath bomb, three men had to team up to get it in the pool. The crowd counted down as they dumped it into the water and the blue color exploded like a volcano.