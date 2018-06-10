IN Focus: Platform fight overshadows GOP convention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Indiana Republican Party has overwhelmingly voted to reaffirm its commitment to defining marriage as “between a man and a woman.”

The Northwest Indiana Times reports that the 1,500 delegates at the biennial state party convention on Saturday rejected a “strong families” plank in its platform. That idea was endorsed by Gov. Eric Holcomb as support for all adults who are raising children.

Most delegates cheered and applauded when the vote supported what backers call “traditional” marriage. It was first inserted in the party platform in 2014 and backed by then-Gov. Mike Pence, now the vice president.

Daniel Elliot is the Morgan County GOP chairman and leader of the Republican Victory Committee that pushed the issue. He says it “recognizes the reality on the ground that most families are headed by married couples.”