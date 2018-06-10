IN Focus: Panelists discuss platform change, this week’s top stories

Posted 9:37 am, June 10, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS - What are the political implications of the GOP's platform fight over the issue of marriage? How much do state party platforms matter?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Elise Shrock, Mike Murphy and Laura Wilson discuss this week's top stories, including this weekend's state Republican convention.

We also discussed the Indiana impact of some key national stories, including:

  • President Donald Trump's upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
  • The tension over tariffs with key American allies
  • The controversy over the NFL and the national anthem, after President Trump canceled his event with the Super Bowl champions

 

