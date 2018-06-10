IN Focus: Mixed news for Donnelly in new polling numbers?

INDIANAPOLIS - Forty-one percent of Hoosiers say they approve of Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN), while 34 percent disapprove, according to a new poll from Morning Consult.

While those numbers mean Donnelly enjoys better approval ratings than some of his fellow incumbent Senators up for re-election this year, they also show some troubling signs for the first-term incumbent.

Only 31 percent of Hoosiers polled say Donnelly deserves another term, while 44 percent say it's time for someone now.

Donnelly is running against former State Rep. Mike Braun, who defeated two sitting members of Congress in a contentious Republican primary.

