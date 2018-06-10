TORNADO WARNING issued for Putnam County until 5:15 p.m.

American Legion aims for new K-9 officer with benefit ride

Posted 3:57 pm, June 10, 2018, by , Updated at 03:59PM, June 10, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The American Legion Riders know the importance of family and friends. On Saturday, they tried to give that gift to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

The group raised money for a new K-9 officer with a motorcycle ride. The Legion Riders wish to replace the recently retired K-9 officer Brik, who entered retirement after his partner, Deputy Jacob Pickett, was killed in the line of duty in March.

"Brik was not only part of the family, he was his partner as well," said Brandon Mckee, assistant director of Legion Riders Post 497. "This was a double loss."

The group provided food and music in addition to the ride.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s