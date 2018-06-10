American Legion aims for new K-9 officer with benefit ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The American Legion Riders know the importance of family and friends. On Saturday, they tried to give that gift to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

The group raised money for a new K-9 officer with a motorcycle ride. The Legion Riders wish to replace the recently retired K-9 officer Brik, who entered retirement after his partner, Deputy Jacob Pickett, was killed in the line of duty in March.

"Brik was not only part of the family, he was his partner as well," said Brandon Mckee, assistant director of Legion Riders Post 497. "This was a double loss."

The group provided food and music in addition to the ride.