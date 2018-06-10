× 60-year-old man dies following four-wheeler crash in Fountain County

KINGMAN, Ind. – A 60-year-old man died Saturday after crashing a four-wheeler in Fountain County.

DNR says it happened in the 4000 block of Tangier Rd. in Kingman shortly before 5:39 p.m.

According to DNR, David Newnum was operating a Polaris Sportsman 700 four-wheeler at a high rate of speed in his yard when he lost control. The off road vehicle reportedly rolled over, pinning Newnum underneath.

Family members found the man about 20 minutes later and called 911. First responders arrived and pronounced Newnum dead at the scene.

DNR says Newnum was not wearing a helmet or any other safety equipment at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and excessive speed are believed to be the primary factors in the incident.

“Conservation Officers want to stress the importance of safe operation and the dangers of using drugs or alcohol when operating an ORV,” said DNR in a press release.