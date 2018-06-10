Severe weather moving through central Indiana

4-year-old dies after being run over by wagon wheel in Wayne County

GREENS FORK, Ind. — An eastern Indiana sheriff says a 4-year-old child has died from being run over by a wagon wheel.

Wayne County Sheriff Jeff Cappa says the 4-year-old and a second child, age 9, were playing on a cart and wagon being pulled by two horses Saturday. He says something spooked the horses, and the children fell from the cart as the horses bolted.

A wheel of the wagon ran over the 4-year-old. The Richmond Palladium Item reports the 9-year-old was transported to a hospital for treatment of a broken leg.

The names of the children haven’t been released.

The incident occurred near the town of Greens Fork, located about 60 miles east of Indianapolis.

