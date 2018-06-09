Scattered storms possible Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At times it has been a stormy start to the weekend. It start Friday evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms. We had showers and thunderstorms pass through central Indiana Saturday. Looks like we get another round of showers and thunderstorms for Sunday.

A front is trying to move through central Indiana but it is going to stall through the middle of the area. This will allow for more thunderstorm development Sunday afternoon.

Computer models are hinting at a storm complex, located in southern Minnesota Saturday evening, diving south through Wisconsin and Illinois towards Indiana. There remains some question as to how far southeast the storms will reach. Several computer models suggest it could continue in to parts of the CBS4 viewing area Sunday mid/late morning.

If we see the area of decaying storms pass through during the morning hours, it will bring needed rain and hold our temperatures back a little during the morning.

Temperatures should be able to climb up in to the middle 80°s to near 90°. The one caveat to the forecast highs has to do with the possibility of rain passing over a location during the afternoon. If a rain happens to hit a locale 2pm/3pm, the forecast high might be too warm.

NEEDED RAIN FOR SOME

Saturday rains have helped some but unfortunately have missed others when most of the area could use a big drink of water.

You can see it remains feast or famine in regards to rainfall. Peru, Bloomington and Shelbyville have picked up over a half an inch of rain since midnight.

If you haven't gotten a drink, there are several opportunities over the next seven days. Along with the daily chance for rain, temperatures will remain above normal and the humidity should remain high.