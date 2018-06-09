× Police investigating fatal shooting of teen on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police say a 17-year-old man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Indy’s west side.

Around 11 p.m. Friday night, officers responded to the 7700 block of Wyckford Court on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived at the Wyckford Commons apartment complex, they found a 17-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injury.

Investigators are talking with several witnesses.

It is unknown at this time if a suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the IMPD Homicide office at (317)327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at (317)262-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.