Indiana’s young Democrats bid to host national convention

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Young Democrats is bidding to host the party’s national convention of young activists next year.

The state chapter announced Thursday that it wants to bring the Young Democrats of America national convention to Indianapolis in 2019 for the first time in the national group’s nearly 90-year history.

They hope to uplift the young Democrats in Indiana, where Republicans control most of the elective offices.

Indianapolis is competing with at least three other cities: Pittsburgh, Minneapolis and Chicago. The winner will be announced in July.

The group comprised of people ages 18 to 35 said it has seen members and county chapters across the state increase significantly since last year.

