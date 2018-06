× I-70 semi crash near Greenfield kills 1, several injured

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – A crash on eastbound I-70 has killed a person and left several injured.

Police in Hancock County say the Greenfield exit is shut down at the 110 mile marker because of the fatal crash.

At this time, the conditions of those injured are not known.

The crash involves at least two semi-trucks.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.