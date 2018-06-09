PHOTOS: Diners delight while sampling more than 75 restaurants at Zoobilation 2018

Photo Gallery
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Zoo’s Zoobilation is definitely a foodie’s fantasy. More than 75 local restaurants teamed up for the zoo’s largest fundraiser of the year.
Among the list of regulars were 15 new food and beverage providers participating in this year`s event.
They’ll hand out more than 300,000 samples throughout the night to guests.
The restaurants donate all of their food and time to help with the zoo’s animal conservation mission.
Here’s a list of this year’s participants.
*Café Soleil at Eskenazi Health
*Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant
The Country Club of Indianapolis
The Hawthorns Golf & Country Club
Hilton Garden Inn Indianapolis Downtown
Hilton Indianapolis Hotel & Suites – 120 West Bar & Grill
*Marsha’s Specialty Desserts & Tierney’s Catering
Maple Leaf Farms – The Duck Mobile
McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks
O’Reilly’s Irish Pub & Restaurant
*Rize
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
*Schakolad Chocolate Factory – Trader’s Point
Winner’s Circle Pub, Grille & OTB