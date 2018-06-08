LIVE STREAM: Zoobilation 2018 guests swing into summer

Trump signals support for legislation easing federal ban on marijuana

Posted 3:59 pm, June 8, 2018, by

File photo

LOS ANGELES — President Donald Trump says he’s inclined to support a bipartisan effort in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana.

Asked Friday about a proposal that would reshape the nation’s approach to pot, Trump said he would “probably end up supporting that.”

The federal ban has created a conflict with more than two dozen states that have legalized marijuana in some form.

The legislation would ensure states have the right to determine the best approach to marijuana within their borders. Some U.S. restrictions would remain, including recreational sales to people under 21.

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado is co-sponsoring and Trump said he supported him.

When asked about the measure, Trump told reporters in Washington that “we’re looking at it. But I probably will end up supporting that, yes.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s