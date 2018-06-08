These restaurants impressed the judges, won awards at Zoobilation 2018

Posted 9:16 pm, June 8, 2018, by , Updated at 10:18PM, June 8, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Which dishes wowed the crowds at Zoobilation 2018? More than 75 restaurants competed to win awards from food judges and guests.

Among the list of restaurants, there were 15 new food and beverage providers participating in this year`s event.

They’re all vying for the coveted people`s choice award as well as the blue ribbon awards, which recognize the best drink, appetizer, entrée, dessert and décor.

The following is a list of this year’s award winners!

Best Entree: Nada

Best Dessert: Vida 

Best Decor: Slippery Noodle

Best App: St. Elmo’s

People’s Choice: Marsha’s Specialty Desserts and Tierney’s Catering

