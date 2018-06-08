× South of Chicago Pizza says they’re getting forced out, replaced with new pizza place

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – South of Chicago Pizza & Beef in Fletcher Place says they’re being forced out of their location due to new building owners.

In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, they said, “Bad news! Due to something out of our control, the new owners of the building were in, want us to vacate. We have 2 options. Relocate or just shut down. Rumors are, they are going put in their own pizza place to replace us. Not Chicago style!”

The restaurant says their Greenwood location will not be affected and they are looking to stay in the area.

They have been in Fletcher Place for the last 7 years and feature a Virginia Ave. patio, great pizza and Italian beef.

South of Chicago has opened a GoFundMe to open up another location in the area, click here to donate.