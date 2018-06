× Semi truck catches fire after crash in Jackson County; I-65 northbound closed

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police say only minor injuries were reported after a semi and SUV collided on northbound I-65 in Jackson County.

It happened at mile marker 51 just north of Seymour. The semi overturned and caught fire. As a result, northbound I-65 is closed between the 41 and 55 mile markers.

ISP expected a “lengthy closure” and advised drivers to use an alternate route.