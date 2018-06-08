Police arrest 18-year-old, juvenile following threat toward event at Greenfield-Central High School

GREENFIELD, Ind.- Greenfield police made two arrests after a threat was made toward Greenfield-Central High School’s graduation rehearsal.

According to documents, 18-year-old Clayton Smith was arrested on a felony charge of conspiracy to commit intimation after a co-worker heard two teens “talking about shooting up the school tomorrow during rehearsal.”

Authorities interviewed Smith, who is a junior, after they heard of the threat.

Documents state Smith referred to the threat as a joke and smiled throughout the interview.

A 17-year-old juvenile, who is a senior, was also arrested in relation to this incident. Their name will not be released unless they are tried as an adult.

The high school’s graduation is scheduled for Saturday. Greenfield police said they will have additional officers at the ceremony.