Learning gardens dishing out “real food” to IPS students

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind—It’s a far cry from the gardens we had while in school. That is, if your school even had a community garden.

Right now, there are more than two dozen “learning gardens” located at schools across Marion County.

It’s just one concept of the national non-profit Big Green, co-founded by Kimbul Musk.

Big Green officials work with local teachers, showing them how to plant and harvest. Teachers are then able to use the gardens as outdoor classrooms.

The goal is to introduce kids to “real food” and to show them that, eating healthy isn’t that hard.

“The teacher was saying something the other day like this is what’s on your pizza, and the kids were like no way! So it’s nice for them to know that you already eat these things,” said Enlace Academy Principal Leah Kuruzar.

According to the USDA, there are more than a dozen food deserts located all throughout Indianapolis.

Big Green officials say the hope is to eventually grow enough produce so that some students can take it home.

The gardens don’t cost a thing for the schools.The non-profit pays for the supplies and the construction of them.

The hope is to have 100 learning gardens by 2020.

If your school is interesting in applying for one, click here.