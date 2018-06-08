Kroger recalls pre-cut cantaloupe, watermelon and melon mixes due to Salmonella risk
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Kroger is recalling pre-cut cantaloupe, watermelon and melon mixes sold in Indiana and Michigan stores due to possible salmonella contamination.
The company was informed by the CDC and FDA on June 7 that several people have fallen ill in connection with the outbreak. The products were limited to select Kroger, Jay C, Owen’s and Pay Less stores and were provided by a third-party supplier.
Kroger said there have been no further reports of illnesses since May 28 and the shelf life of the produces are very limited, but wanted to issue the recall out of “an abundance of caution.”
The recall doesn’t impact other pre-cut fruit.
Customer who purchased the following products should not consume them and return them to the store for a full refund or replacement:
|Product
|UPC
|Sell-By Dates:
|Size
|MELON SPEARS TRIO
|82676613959
|6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|16 oz.
|FRUIT SPEARS MIXED
|82676613960
|6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|16 oz.
|WATERMELON SPEARS
|82676613962
|6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|16 oz.
|MELON MEDLEY – SMALL
|82676613980
|6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|10 oz.
|WATERMELON CHUNKS – SMALL
|82676613985
|6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|10 oz.
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS – SMALL
|82676614000
|6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|10 oz.
|HONEYDEW CHUNKS – SMALL
|82676614001
|6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|10 oz.
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS
|82676614006
|6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|24 oz.
|MELON MIX
|82676614007
|6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|24 oz.
|WATERMELON CHUNKS
|82676614008
|6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|24 oz.
|WATERMELON CHUNKS
|82676614014
|6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|48 oz.
|FRUIT SNACK TRAY
|82676614015
|6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|40 oz.
|FRUIT MEDLEY
|82676614017
|6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|10 oz.
|FRUIT MEDLEY
|82676614024
|6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|24 oz.
|FRUIT MEDLEY
|82676614030
|6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|48 oz.
|SMALL FRUIT TRAY W/ DIP
|82676614538
|6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|26.75 oz.
|LARGE FRUIT TRAY W/ DIP
|82676614539
|6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|63.0 oz.
|FRUIT TRAY W/WATERMELON
|82676618549
|6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|64.75 oz.
|FRUIT FIESTA SALAD
|82676618564
|6/11/18 AND BEFORE
|18 oz.
Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS.